Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.84% last month.

March 06, 2023, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) trading session started at the price of $2.45, that was -3.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.46 and dropped to $2.31 before settling in for the closing price of $2.43. A 52-week range for LLAP has been $1.29 – $12.69.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 330 employees.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Terran Orbital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,894,144. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 627,200 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 779,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 172,800 for $3.02, making the entire transaction worth $521,856. This insider now owns 628,709 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68 and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) saw its 5-day average volume 7.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 48.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 236.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.43 in the near term. At $2.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. The third support level lies at $2.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

There are 142,381K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 326.36 million. As of now, sales total 24,879 K while income totals -2,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 27,830 K while its last quarter net income were -27,360 K.