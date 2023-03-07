The Boeing Company (BA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.23% last month.

On March 06, 2023, The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) opened at $214.12, lower -1.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $214.75 and dropped to $209.60 before settling in for the closing price of $215.11. Price fluctuations for BA have ranged from $113.02 to $221.33 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.20% at the time writing. With a float of $595.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $597.60 million.

In an organization with 156000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.20, operating margin of -5.34, and the pretax margin is -7.54.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Boeing Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 3,972,028. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $158.88, taking the stock ownership to the 25,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Director bought 1,285 for $157.09, making the entire transaction worth $201,861. This insider now owns 2,917 shares in total.

The Boeing Company (BA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by -$2.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Boeing Company (BA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.59.

During the past 100 days, The Boeing Company’s (BA) raw stochastic average was set at 90.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $206.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.48. However, in the short run, The Boeing Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $214.58. Second resistance stands at $217.24. The third major resistance level sits at $219.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $209.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $206.94. The third support level lies at $204.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Key Stats

There are currently 598,240K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 123.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 66,608 M according to its annual income of -4,935 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,980 M and its income totaled -634,000 K.