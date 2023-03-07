The Chemours Company (CC) volume exceeds 1.6 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $36.46, down -3.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.63 and dropped to $35.20 before settling in for the closing price of $36.73. Over the past 52 weeks, CC has traded in a range of $22.56-$44.95.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 1.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.30%. With a float of $146.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6600 employees.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of The Chemours Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 965,170. In this transaction President, Titan Tech Chem Sol of this company sold 22,142 shares at a rate of $43.59, taking the stock ownership to the 101,038 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s SVP, CFO sold 20,175 for $40.01, making the entire transaction worth $807,202. This insider now owns 313,506 shares in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.50% during the next five years compared to -2.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Chemours Company’s (CC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, The Chemours Company’s (CC) raw stochastic average was set at 88.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.41 in the near term. At $37.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.55.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.19 billion has total of 148,336K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,794 M in contrast with the sum of 578,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,338 M and last quarter income was -97,000 K.