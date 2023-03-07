Search
Shaun Noe
Toast Inc. (TOST) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 769,000 K

Company News

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $18.87, down -2.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.025 and dropped to $18.39 before settling in for the closing price of $18.80. Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has traded in a range of $11.91-$26.03.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.00%. With a float of $333.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $518.50 million.

In an organization with 4500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Toast Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 2,461,340. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 128,947 shares at a rate of $19.09, taking the stock ownership to the 386,841 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 33,333 for $19.09, making the entire transaction worth $636,294. This insider now owns 143,228 shares in total.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Toast Inc.’s (TOST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 23.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.18. However, in the short run, Toast Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.83. Second resistance stands at $19.24. The third major resistance level sits at $19.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.56.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.35 billion has total of 511,880K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,731 M in contrast with the sum of -275,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 769,000 K and last quarter income was -99,000 K.

$2.01M in average volume shows that Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
March 06, 2023, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) trading session started at the price of $82.51, that was -1.98% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

$3.22M in average volume shows that Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
On March 06, 2023, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) opened at $4.65, lower -1.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) posted a 0.18% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) stock priced at $95.49, up 0.62% from the previous...
Read more

