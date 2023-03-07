Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is expecting -76.86% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 06, 2023, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) opened at $0.9155, lower -8.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9208 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. Price fluctuations for TOPS have ranged from $0.75 to $32.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.90% at the time writing. With a float of $19.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.35 million.

The firm has a total of 1 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.38, operating margin of +40.35, and the pretax margin is +22.69.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 4.92%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +23.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.83 and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Top Ships Inc., TOPS], we can find that recorded value of 4.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 265.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 200.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1981, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9182. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8972. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9544. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9880. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8064, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7728. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7156.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

There are currently 3,545K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,370 K according to its annual income of 8,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,499 K and its income totaled 1,980 K.