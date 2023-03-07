UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.53%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $481.37, soaring 0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $484.35 and dropped to $479.00 before settling in for the closing price of $478.56. Within the past 52 weeks, UNH’s price has moved between $449.70 and $558.10.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 10.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.10%. With a float of $929.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $934.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 400000 employees.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 244,035. In this transaction EVP Chief People Officer of this company sold 450 shares at a rate of $542.30, taking the stock ownership to the 8,736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s EVP Chief People Officer sold 616 for $535.00, making the entire transaction worth $329,560. This insider now owns 8,463 shares in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $5.17) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.89% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.18, a number that is poised to hit 6.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.84.

During the past 100 days, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) raw stochastic average was set at 17.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $493.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $513.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $483.75 in the near term. At $486.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $489.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $478.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $476.03. The third support level lies at $473.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 447.69 billion based on 932,847K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 324,162 M and income totals 20,120 M. The company made 82,787 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,761 M in sales during its previous quarter.