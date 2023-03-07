Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) with a beta value of 0.67 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) stock priced at $0.1769, down -3.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1869 and dropped to $0.1526 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. VBLT’s price has ranged from $0.10 to $2.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.70%. With a float of $53.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.63 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 41 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -111.07, operating margin of -3905.73, and the pretax margin is -3895.83.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 22.56%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -3895.83 while generating a return on equity of -72.01.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.86 million, its volume of 5.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s (VBLT) raw stochastic average was set at 44.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 171.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1478, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4820. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1852 in the near term. At $0.2032, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2195. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1509, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1346. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1166.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.60 million, the company has a total of 69,327K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 770 K while annual income is -29,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 480 K while its latest quarter income was -9,170 K.