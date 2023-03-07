Search
Shaun Noe
ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.71%

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock priced at $4.11, down -1.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.14 and dropped to $4.01 before settling in for the closing price of $4.14. VRAY’s price has ranged from $2.39 to $4.96 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 24.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.20%. With a float of $176.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.41 million.

In an organization with 295 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.01, operating margin of -103.04, and the pretax margin is -105.01.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ViewRay Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 117,409. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $4.70, taking the stock ownership to the 192,790 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $2.93, making the entire transaction worth $58,518. This insider now owns 113,279 shares in total.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -105.01 while generating a return on equity of -85.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ViewRay Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.3 million. That was better than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) raw stochastic average was set at 37.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.85. However, in the short run, ViewRay Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.15. Second resistance stands at $4.21. The third major resistance level sits at $4.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.95. The third support level lies at $3.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 763.36 million, the company has a total of 181,805K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 70,120 K while annual income is -110,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 26,490 K while its latest quarter income was -26,110 K.

Newsletter

 

