Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) with a beta value of 0.43 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On March 06, 2023, Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) opened at $64.72, lower -0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.58 and dropped to $64.71 before settling in for the closing price of $65.10. Price fluctuations for XEL have ranged from $56.89 to $77.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 6.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.30% at the time writing. With a float of $546.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11982 employees.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Xcel Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 77,932. In this transaction SVP, Strategy, Security & Ext. of this company sold 1,138 shares at a rate of $68.48, taking the stock ownership to the 28,036 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $76.21, making the entire transaction worth $152,413. This insider now owns 99,993 shares in total.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.68) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.54% during the next five years compared to 6.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

Looking closely at Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Xcel Energy Inc.’s (XEL) raw stochastic average was set at 50.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.67. However, in the short run, Xcel Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.52. Second resistance stands at $65.98. The third major resistance level sits at $66.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $63.78.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) Key Stats

There are currently 549,847K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,310 M according to its annual income of 1,736 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,053 M and its income totaled 379,000 K.