ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) average volume reaches $5.01M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Markets

March 06, 2023, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) trading session started at the price of $26.01, that was -1.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.36 and dropped to $25.54 before settling in for the closing price of $25.85. A 52-week range for ZI has been $23.29 – $61.44.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -40.00%. With a float of $295.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $402.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.86, operating margin of +16.68, and the pretax margin is +17.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 28,284,462. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $28.28, taking the stock ownership to the 12,288,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 41,667 for $28.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,178,127. This insider now owns 362,377 shares in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +5.76 while generating a return on equity of 2.96.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.10% during the next five years compared to 56.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Looking closely at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI), its last 5-days average volume was 3.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.75. However, in the short run, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.11. Second resistance stands at $26.64. The third major resistance level sits at $26.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Key Stats

There are 404,291K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.91 billion. As of now, sales total 1,098 M while income totals 63,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 301,600 K while its last quarter net income were 23,200 K.

