Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 346,740 K

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.01, soaring 0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.125 and dropped to $9.875 before settling in for the closing price of $10.02. Within the past 52 weeks, ZUO’s price has moved between $5.45 and $15.68.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 25.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.60%. With a float of $114.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1393 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.62, operating margin of -24.52, and the pretax margin is -28.12.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zuora Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 216,332. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 30,736 shares at a rate of $7.04, taking the stock ownership to the 32,927 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s Director sold 4,133 for $6.69, making the entire transaction worth $27,642. This insider now owns 40,087 shares in total.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -30.79 while generating a return on equity of -70.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 645.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zuora Inc. (ZUO)

The latest stats from [Zuora Inc., ZUO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.06 million was superior to 1.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Zuora Inc.’s (ZUO) raw stochastic average was set at 98.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.27. The third major resistance level sits at $10.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.66.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.29 billion based on 133,600K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 346,740 K and income totals -99,430 K. The company made 101,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.