$1.33M in average volume shows that SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is heading in the right direction

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $2.16, up 0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.38 and dropped to $1.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has traded in a range of $0.65-$9.57.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.50%. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.97 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2329.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SOBR Safe Inc., SOBR], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 166.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.60. The third major resistance level sits at $2.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.52.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.66 million has total of 10,974K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -7,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -3,100 K.