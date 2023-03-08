$1.43M in average volume shows that Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is heading in the right direction

On March 06, 2023, Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) opened at $2.51, lower -4.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.5273 and dropped to $2.35 before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. Price fluctuations for DNMR have ranged from $1.57 to $6.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -516.60% at the time writing. With a float of $90.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.39 million.

In an organization with 282 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.68, operating margin of -169.18, and the pretax margin is -124.84.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Danimer Scientific Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 22,105. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.21, taking the stock ownership to the 385,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 10,000 for $2.14, making the entire transaction worth $21,394. This insider now owns 395,210 shares in total.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.77. This company achieved a net margin of -102.31 while generating a return on equity of -14.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -516.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.31. However, in the short run, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.47. Second resistance stands at $2.59. The third major resistance level sits at $2.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.24. The third support level lies at $2.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Key Stats

There are currently 101,389K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 228.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 58,750 K according to its annual income of -60,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,450 K and its income totaled -94,880 K.