1.97% volatility in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) last month: This is a red flag warning

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $343.21, plunging -1.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $345.765 and dropped to $335.995 before settling in for the closing price of $343.73. Within the past 52 weeks, AMP’s price has moved between $219.99 and $357.46.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 3.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.10%. With a float of $105.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.39, operating margin of +18.72, and the pretax margin is +17.62.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 3,520,683. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $352.07, taking the stock ownership to the 14,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s PRES-AWM PRODUCTS & SERVICES sold 6,390 for $350.35, making the entire transaction worth $2,238,736. This insider now owns 10,955 shares in total.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $6.48) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of +14.17 while generating a return on equity of 55.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.66% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.45, a number that is poised to hit 7.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 33.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.98.

During the past 100 days, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s (AMP) raw stochastic average was set at 80.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $335.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $292.12.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.09 billion based on 106,417K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,271 M and income totals 2,559 M. The company made 3,617 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 494,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.