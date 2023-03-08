1.97% volatility in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) last month: This is a red flag warning

March 07, 2023, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) trading session started at the price of $40.43, that was -5.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.55 and dropped to $38.595 before settling in for the closing price of $40.77. A 52-week range for CFG has been $32.65 – $50.94.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -20.50%. With a float of $482.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $493.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18889 employees.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Citizens Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 3,899,627. In this transaction Director of this company sold 90,689 shares at a rate of $43.00, taking the stock ownership to the 455,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Director sold 81,151 for $44.40, making the entire transaction worth $3,603,104. This insider now owns 455,789 shares in total.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.31) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +22.28 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.85% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) saw its 5-day average volume 4.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s (CFG) raw stochastic average was set at 45.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.96 in the near term. At $41.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.05.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Key Stats

There are 484,106K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.44 billion. As of now, sales total 9,069 M while income totals 2,073 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,757 M while its last quarter net income were 653,000 K.