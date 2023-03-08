-12.22% percent quarterly performance for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock priced at $48.87, down -3.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.10 and dropped to $47.664 before settling in for the closing price of $49.33. CRSP’s price has ranged from $38.94 to $86.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -50.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -278.00%. With a float of $77.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.42 million.

The firm has a total of 458 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11120.53, operating margin of -56190.40, and the pretax margin is -54298.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,206,243. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $48.25, taking the stock ownership to the 375,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,000 for $51.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,286,798. This insider now owns 369,111 shares in total.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -54271.70 while generating a return on equity of -30.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3033.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.37, a number that is poised to hit -1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CRISPR Therapeutics AG, CRSP], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s (CRSP) raw stochastic average was set at 35.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.64. The third major resistance level sits at $50.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.87.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.64 billion, the company has a total of 78,647K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,200 K while annual income is -650,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -110,580 K.