2.35% volatility in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On March 07, 2023, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) opened at $91.60, lower -1.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.86 and dropped to $89.50 before settling in for the closing price of $91.62. Price fluctuations for FMX have ranged from $58.73 to $95.81 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.20% at the time writing. With a float of $354.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 342363 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.38, operating margin of +8.89, and the pretax margin is +6.22.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Brewers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is 79.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.40%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +3.68 while generating a return on equity of 8.24.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to 46.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)

The latest stats from [Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V., FMX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was superior to 0.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s (FMX) raw stochastic average was set at 82.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $91.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $92.76. The third major resistance level sits at $93.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.58.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) Key Stats

There are currently 357,820K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,489 M according to its annual income of 1,232 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,476 M and its income totaled 244,800 K.