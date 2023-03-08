2.50% volatility in Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) last month: This is a red flag warning

March 07, 2023, Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) trading session started at the price of $25.21, that was -2.85% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.33 and dropped to $24.24 before settling in for the closing price of $25.22. A 52-week range for CUZ has been $21.72 – $41.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 10.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -40.70%. With a float of $150.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 286 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of +23.07, and the pretax margin is +21.97.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cousins Properties Incorporated stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 921,602. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 36,975 shares at a rate of $24.93, taking the stock ownership to the 30,814 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 6,095 for $25.77, making the entire transaction worth $157,068. This insider now owns 42,241 shares in total.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.88 while generating a return on equity of 3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

The latest stats from [Cousins Properties Incorporated, CUZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.48 million was superior to 1.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 40.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.78. The third major resistance level sits at $26.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.96.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Key Stats

There are 151,531K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.68 billion. As of now, sales total 762,290 K while income totals 166,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 194,540 K while its last quarter net income were 24,120 K.