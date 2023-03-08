$2.50M in average volume shows that Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is heading in the right direction

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $17.31, up 0.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.55 and dropped to $17.28 before settling in for the closing price of $17.26. Over the past 52 weeks, XM has traded in a range of $9.32-$30.95.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 38.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.30%. With a float of $153.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $592.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.80, operating margin of -71.00, and the pretax margin is -71.34.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Qualtrics International Inc. is 18.40%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 2,237,468. In this transaction Founder and Executive Chair of this company sold 140,129 shares at a rate of $15.97, taking the stock ownership to the 12,065,438 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 130,628 for $15.97, making the entire transaction worth $2,085,763. This insider now owns 11,443,802 shares in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -72.77 while generating a return on equity of -51.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) saw its 5-day average volume 5.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) raw stochastic average was set at 96.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.53 in the near term. At $17.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.13. The third support level lies at $16.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.46 billion has total of 602,456K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,459 M in contrast with the sum of -1,061 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 389,090 K and last quarter income was -256,360 K.