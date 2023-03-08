23.17% percent quarterly performance for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is not indicative of the underlying story

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $140.00, soaring 11.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.89 and dropped to $138.85 before settling in for the closing price of $132.14. Within the past 52 weeks, DKS’s price has moved between $63.45 and $138.43.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 9.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 142.30%. With a float of $57.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17800 employees.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 3,276,688. In this transaction EVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 29,144 shares at a rate of $112.43, taking the stock ownership to the 48,260 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel sold 1,000 for $120.57, making the entire transaction worth $120,571. This insider now owns 26,231 shares in total.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.21) by $0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.90% during the next five years compared to 40.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Trading Performance Indicators

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 89.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.10, a number that is poised to hit 2.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Looking closely at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.07.

During the past 100 days, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s (DKS) raw stochastic average was set at 99.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.78. However, in the short run, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $149.50. Second resistance stands at $152.22. The third major resistance level sits at $157.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $136.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $133.42.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.00 billion based on 79,199K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,293 M and income totals 1,520 M. The company made 2,959 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 228,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.