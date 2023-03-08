-25.47% percent quarterly performance for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) stock priced at $6.09, down -9.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.27 and dropped to $5.51 before settling in for the closing price of $6.13. LWLG’s price has ranged from $3.91 to $13.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.00%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 219,108. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,000 shares at a rate of $7.07, taking the stock ownership to the 5,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Chief Exec. Officer bought 1,000 for $9.98, making the entire transaction worth $9,985. This insider now owns 63,643 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.59 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.05 in the near term. At $6.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.53.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 580.63 million, the company has a total of 113,221K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -17,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,070 K.