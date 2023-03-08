Search
Shaun Noe
-3.63% percent quarterly performance for KLA Corporation (KLAC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $379.74, down -1.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $380.70 and dropped to $372.36 before settling in for the closing price of $379.67. Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has traded in a range of $250.20-$429.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 21.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.90%. With a float of $138.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14000 employees.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of KLA Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 388,079. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,020 shares at a rate of $380.47, taking the stock ownership to the 63,352 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President, Semi Proc. Control sold 3,864 for $399.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,543,504. This insider now owns 70,195 shares in total.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $7.1) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.18% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KLA Corporation’s (KLAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.32, a number that is poised to hit 5.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KLA Corporation (KLAC)

Looking closely at KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.28.

During the past 100 days, KLA Corporation’s (KLAC) raw stochastic average was set at 69.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $396.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $357.60. However, in the short run, KLA Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $379.95. Second resistance stands at $384.49. The third major resistance level sits at $388.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $371.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $367.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $363.27.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 51.55 billion has total of 138,480K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,212 M in contrast with the sum of 3,322 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,984 M and last quarter income was 978,800 K.

