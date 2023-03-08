4.54% volatility in Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) last month: This is a red flag warning

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $47.91, plunging -2.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.42 and dropped to $45.745 before settling in for the closing price of $47.89. Within the past 52 weeks, SILK’s price has moved between $27.30 and $58.04.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 57.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -6.90%. With a float of $37.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.63 million.

In an organization with 414 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.68, operating margin of -37.51, and the pretax margin is -39.68.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Silk Road Medical Inc is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 184,653. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 3,868 shares at a rate of $47.74, taking the stock ownership to the 115,683 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVPClin&Reg.Affairs&QA sold 2,373 for $47.73, making the entire transaction worth $113,257. This insider now owns 145,483 shares in total.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.42) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -39.68 while generating a return on equity of -45.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.20% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Trading Performance Indicators

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.94 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, Silk Road Medical Inc’s (SILK) raw stochastic average was set at 36.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.56. However, in the short run, Silk Road Medical Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.19. Second resistance stands at $49.64. The third major resistance level sits at $50.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.84.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.76 billion based on 38,462K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 138,640 K and income totals -55,010 K. The company made 40,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.