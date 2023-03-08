$416.71K in average volume shows that Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) is heading in the right direction

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.30, plunging -1.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.30 and dropped to $18.88 before settling in for the closing price of $19.34. Within the past 52 weeks, TSLX’s price has moved between $15.95 and $23.52.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.00%. With a float of $78.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.39 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.23, operating margin of +50.42, and the pretax margin is +34.36.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 45.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 9,622. In this transaction Chief Compliance Officer of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $19.25, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Vice President bought 10,000 for $19.04, making the entire transaction worth $190,379. This insider now owns 36,500 shares in total.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.49) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +33.38 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 0.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX)

The latest stats from [Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., TSLX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was superior to 0.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.’s (TSLX) raw stochastic average was set at 74.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.47. The third major resistance level sits at $19.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.63. The third support level lies at $18.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.54 billion based on 81,389K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 309,310 K and income totals 166,330 K. The company made 100,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 52,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.