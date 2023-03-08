5.95% volatility in Phunware Inc. (PHUN) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock priced at $0.9493, down -4.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9499 and dropped to $0.8701 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. PHUN’s price has ranged from $0.75 to $3.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.50%. With a float of $95.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.82 million.

In an organization with 120 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 18,404. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 188,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 259,722 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $239,394. This insider now owns 803,713 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Phunware Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9728, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2076. However, in the short run, Phunware Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9374. Second resistance stands at $0.9836. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0172. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8576, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8240. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7778.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 90.45 million, the company has a total of 102,628K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,640 K while annual income is -53,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,760 K while its latest quarter income was -8,020 K.