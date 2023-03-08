$721.11K in average volume shows that The Toro Company (TTC) is heading in the right direction

On March 07, 2023, The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) opened at $112.89, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.26 and dropped to $112.701 before settling in for the closing price of $112.72. Price fluctuations for TTC have ranged from $71.86 to $117.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 12.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.10% at the time writing. With a float of $103.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11287 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.26, operating margin of +12.76, and the pretax margin is +12.25.

The Toro Company (TTC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tools & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Toro Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 187,955. In this transaction Group VP, Contractor & Res of this company sold 1,630 shares at a rate of $115.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s VP, GC and Corporate Secretary sold 4,460 for $116.15, making the entire transaction worth $518,042. This insider now owns 18,706 shares in total.

The Toro Company (TTC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 35.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Toro Company (TTC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toro Company (TTC)

Looking closely at The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, The Toro Company’s (TTC) raw stochastic average was set at 82.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.93. However, in the short run, The Toro Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $114.08. Second resistance stands at $114.95. The third major resistance level sits at $115.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $110.96.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Key Stats

There are currently 104,678K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,515 M according to its annual income of 443,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,172 M and its income totaled 117,560 K.