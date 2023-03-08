A look at Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s (OEC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.26, plunging -1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.36 and dropped to $25.85 before settling in for the closing price of $26.31. Within the past 52 weeks, OEC’s price has moved between $12.87 and $26.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 8.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.70%. With a float of $59.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.10, operating margin of +9.85, and the pretax margin is +7.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 503,124. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $16.77, taking the stock ownership to the 610,265 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 for $16.87, making the entire transaction worth $84,349. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.56) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.23 while generating a return on equity of 27.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.20% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)

Looking closely at Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s (OEC) raw stochastic average was set at 93.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.82. However, in the short run, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.30. Second resistance stands at $26.58. The third major resistance level sits at $26.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.28.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.54 billion based on 59,981K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,031 M and income totals 106,200 K. The company made 462,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.