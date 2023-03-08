A look at SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s (SKM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) stock priced at $20.23, up 0.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.2804 and dropped to $19.87 before settling in for the closing price of $19.89. SKM’s price has ranged from $18.26 to $28.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -0.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 107.50%. With a float of $74.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 34847 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of SK Telecom Co.Ltd is 26.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +5.48 while generating a return on equity of 8.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.66

Technical Analysis of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.53 million, its volume of 0.61 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s (SKM) raw stochastic average was set at 51.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.27 in the near term. At $20.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.45.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.72 billion, the company has a total of 441,449K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,113 M while annual income is 638,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,239 M while its latest quarter income was 164,870 K.