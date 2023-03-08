A major move is in the offing as Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) market cap hits 1.15 billion

March 07, 2023, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) trading session started at the price of $7.85, that was -1.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.85 and dropped to $7.59 before settling in for the closing price of $7.81. A 52-week range for AIV has been $5.21 – $9.77.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -28.30% over the last five years. With a float of $138.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.46 million.

The firm has a total of 62 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks. The insider ownership of Apartment Investment and Management Company is 8.67%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 13,545. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,145 shares at a rate of $6.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,145 shares.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to -23.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apartment Investment and Management Company, AIV], we can find that recorded value of 1.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) raw stochastic average was set at 60.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.97. The third major resistance level sits at $8.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.32.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Key Stats

There are 149,925K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.15 billion. As of now, sales total 190,340 K while income totals 75,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 41,970 K while its last quarter net income were -201,090 K.