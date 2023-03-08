Search
Shaun Noe
A major move is in the offing as ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) market cap hits 1.75 billion

Company News

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.26, soaring 0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.37 and dropped to $20.20 before settling in for the closing price of $20.29. Within the past 52 weeks, FORG’s price has moved between $12.80 and $25.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.80%. With a float of $43.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 923 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.82, operating margin of -27.76, and the pretax margin is -29.70.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ForgeRock Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 801,975. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 40,538 shares at a rate of $19.78, taking the stock ownership to the 280,550 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s CFO, Executive VP – Global sold 18,600 for $19.78, making the entire transaction worth $367,969. This insider now owns 203,543 shares in total.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -30.47 while generating a return on equity of -20.32.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Trading Performance Indicators

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

Looking closely at ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) raw stochastic average was set at 16.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.30. However, in the short run, ForgeRock Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.39. Second resistance stands at $20.47. The third major resistance level sits at $20.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.05.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.75 billion based on 85,359K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 217,510 K and income totals -66,270 K. The company made 63,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.

