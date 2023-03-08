A major move is in the offing as Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) market cap hits 331.77 million

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $10.52, down -1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.61 and dropped to $10.18 before settling in for the closing price of $10.54. Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has traded in a range of $2.03-$17.10.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.30%. With a float of $15.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.10 million.

The firm has a total of 944 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 842,200. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 80,000 shares at a rate of $10.53, taking the stock ownership to the 3,119,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 150,000 for $10.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,541,340. This insider now owns 3,199,087 shares in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nine Energy Service Inc., NINE], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) raw stochastic average was set at 51.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.83. The third major resistance level sits at $11.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.76.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 331.77 million has total of 33,221K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 349,420 K in contrast with the sum of -64,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 167,430 K and last quarter income was 14,290 K.