A major move is in the offing as Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) market cap hits 10.14 billion

Analyst Insights

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $27.11, plunging -1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.23 and dropped to $26.56 before settling in for the closing price of $26.96. Within the past 52 weeks, WES’s price has moved between $21.95 and $29.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 6.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.00%. With a float of $384.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1217 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.02, operating margin of +40.63, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Western Midstream Partners LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 252,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,000,000 shares at a rate of $25.25, taking the stock ownership to the 190,281,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,000,000 for $25.25, making the entire transaction worth $252,500,000. This insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in total.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.75) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +36.58 while generating a return on equity of 40.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.80% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Trading Performance Indicators

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.97 million, its volume of 1.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Western Midstream Partners LP’s (WES) raw stochastic average was set at 45.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.08 in the near term. At $27.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.74.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.14 billion based on 384,892K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,252 M and income totals 1,217 M. The company made 779,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 336,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.

The Hershey Company (HSY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,652 M

Shaun Noe -
The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $240.00, down -0.64% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.01% last month.

Sana Meer -
March 07, 2023, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) trading session started at the price of $230.36, that was -0.07% drop from the session before....
Read more

Ball Corporation (BALL) last year's performance of -39.21% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
On March 07, 2023, Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) opened at $55.84, lower -2.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

