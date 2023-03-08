ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.78 million

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.22, soaring 2.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.6675 and dropped to $12.13 before settling in for the closing price of $12.18. Within the past 52 weeks, ACVA’s price has moved between $6.10 and $15.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.30%. With a float of $115.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.74 million.

The firm has a total of 2000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.16, operating margin of -25.56, and the pretax margin is -24.22.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto & Truck Dealerships industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 209,125. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 17,500 shares at a rate of $11.95, taking the stock ownership to the 137,783 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,000,000 for $12.22, making the entire transaction worth $24,440,000. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -24.24 while generating a return on equity of -19.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ACV Auctions Inc., ACVA], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 89.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.98. The third major resistance level sits at $13.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.68.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.95 billion based on 158,215K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 421,530 K and income totals -102,190 K. The company made 97,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.