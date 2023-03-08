Search
Shaun Noe
Aegon N.V. (AEG) with a beta value of 1.16 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

March 07, 2023, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) trading session started at the price of $5.21, that was -2.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.21 and dropped to $5.0618 before settling in for the closing price of $5.21. A 52-week range for AEG has been $3.76 – $5.89.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -0.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -45.10%. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.03 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aegon N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.29) by $0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.83 million, its volume of 1.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 68.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.17 in the near term. At $5.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.88.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

There are 2,675,153K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.67 billion. As of now, sales total 29,825 M while income totals 2,341 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,198 M while its last quarter net income were -201,440 K.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) average volume reaches $888.95K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $75.88, down -0.18% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Investors must take note of W. R. Berkley Corporation's (WRB) performance last week, which was -0.24%.

Steve Mayer -
W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $66.98, plunging -1.36% from the previous...
Read more

Now that Aramark's volume has hit 5.16 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
On March 07, 2023, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) opened at $38.93, lower -3.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to...
Read more

