Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) soared 0.85 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On March 07, 2023, Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) opened at $16.41, higher 0.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.58 and dropped to $16.35 before settling in for the closing price of $16.40. Price fluctuations for AMBC have ranged from $7.24 to $17.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -15.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -108.50% at the time writing. With a float of $44.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.34 million.

In an organization with 145 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ambac Financial Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 72.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 10,050. In this transaction Senior Managing Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $10.05, taking the stock ownership to the 56,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $8.43, making the entire transaction worth $84,306. This insider now owns 55,000 shares in total.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $7.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.72) by $8.09. This company achieved a net margin of +103.37 while generating a return on equity of 45.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 28.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s (AMBC) raw stochastic average was set at 75.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.17. However, in the short run, Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.63. Second resistance stands at $16.72. The third major resistance level sits at $16.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.17.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Key Stats

There are currently 45,287K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 747.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 505,000 K according to its annual income of 521,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 219,000 K and its income totaled 174,000 K.