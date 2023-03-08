Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,428 M

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.90, plunging -3.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.90 and dropped to $22.11 before settling in for the closing price of $23.04. Within the past 52 weeks, ASB’s price has moved between $17.45 and $25.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.40%. With a float of $146.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4200 workers is very important to gauge.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Associated Banc-Corp is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 116,995. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,889 shares at a rate of $23.93, taking the stock ownership to the 58,677 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $24.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 48,626 shares in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.66) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +25.25 while generating a return on equity of 9.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

The latest stats from [Associated Banc-Corp, ASB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.52 million was superior to 1.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) raw stochastic average was set at 33.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.17. The third major resistance level sits at $23.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.06.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.26 billion based on 150,542K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,428 M and income totals 366,120 K. The company made 452,940 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 108,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.