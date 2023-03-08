Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) posted a -4.96% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) stock priced at $0.5418, down -6.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.544 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. ASTR’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $4.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 85.50%. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.33 million.

The firm has a total of 324 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 118,075. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $124,960. This insider now owns 857,082 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Astra Space Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Astra Space Inc., ASTR], we can find that recorded value of 1.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5531, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9547. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5342. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5611. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5782. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4902, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4731. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4462.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 128.32 million, the company has a total of 267,466K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -257,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,780 K while its latest quarter income was -199,110 K.