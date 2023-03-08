Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) with a beta value of 1.06 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $39.83, plunging -3.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.90 and dropped to $38.705 before settling in for the closing price of $40.18. Within the past 52 weeks, AUB’s price has moved between $30.26 and $41.04.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 15.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.80%. With a float of $73.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1877 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 172,642. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $34.53, taking the stock ownership to the 37,313 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $35.03, making the entire transaction worth $175,167. This insider now owns 32,313 shares in total.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.81) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.32 million, its volume of 0.84 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s (AUB) raw stochastic average was set at 78.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.53 in the near term. At $40.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.87 billion based on 74,721K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 778,960 K and income totals 234,510 K. The company made 226,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 70,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.