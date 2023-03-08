Autohome Inc. (ATHM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $31.68, down -2.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.68 and dropped to $30.39 before settling in for the closing price of $31.81. Over the past 52 weeks, ATHM has traded in a range of $20.49-$40.89.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 2.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.90%. With a float of $123.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.31 million.

In an organization with 5518 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.20, operating margin of +13.26, and the pretax margin is +26.12.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +26.04 while generating a return on equity of 7.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.46% during the next five years compared to -3.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Autohome Inc.’s (ATHM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Autohome Inc.’s (ATHM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.17. However, in the short run, Autohome Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.57. Second resistance stands at $32.27. The third major resistance level sits at $32.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.99.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.85 billion has total of 125,545K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,006 M in contrast with the sum of 281,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 274,500 K and last quarter income was 84,220 K.