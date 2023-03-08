AutoNation Inc. (AN) posted a 3.05% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) stock priced at $139.09, up 1.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.75 and dropped to $139.00 before settling in for the closing price of $138.99. AN’s price has ranged from $94.92 to $158.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.70%. With a float of $40.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.70 million.

The firm has a total of 23600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.77, operating margin of +7.39, and the pretax margin is +6.79.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of AutoNation Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 1,901,421. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,897 shares at a rate of $136.82, taking the stock ownership to the 57,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Director sold 6,103 for $140.47, making the entire transaction worth $857,287. This insider now owns 57,134 shares in total.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +5.11 while generating a return on equity of 62.27.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.70% during the next five years compared to 43.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AutoNation Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.29, a number that is poised to hit 5.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AutoNation Inc., AN], we can find that recorded value of 0.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.61.

During the past 100 days, AutoNation Inc.’s (AN) raw stochastic average was set at 72.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $141.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $143.23. The third major resistance level sits at $144.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $136.45.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.40 billion, the company has a total of 46,897K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,985 M while annual income is 1,377 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,697 M while its latest quarter income was 286,400 K.