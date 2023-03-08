Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.40%

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) stock priced at $83.80, down -1.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.31 and dropped to $82.115 before settling in for the closing price of $83.26. BBY’s price has ranged from $60.78 to $109.28 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.00%. With a float of $200.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.50 million.

In an organization with 105000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.22, operating margin of +4.19, and the pretax margin is +3.86.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Best Buy Co. Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 199,975. In this transaction EVP, Omnichannel of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $79.99, taking the stock ownership to the 42,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chairman Emeritus sold 366,100 for $81.94, making the entire transaction worth $29,999,014. This insider now owns 590,148 shares in total.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.06 while generating a return on equity of 48.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.54% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Best Buy Co. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 198.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.34 million. That was better than the volume of 2.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) raw stochastic average was set at 66.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.29. However, in the short run, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.70. Second resistance stands at $85.10. The third major resistance level sits at $85.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.71. The third support level lies at $79.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.67 billion, the company has a total of 221,264K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 51,761 M while annual income is 2,454 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,587 M while its latest quarter income was 277,000 K.