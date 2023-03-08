Braskem S.A. (BAK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.82 million

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $8.04, down -2.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.0801 and dropped to $7.66 before settling in for the closing price of $8.05. Over the past 52 weeks, BAK has traded in a range of $7.37-$19.84.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 17.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 308.70%. With a float of $101.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $398.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8126 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.79, operating margin of +24.81, and the pretax margin is +17.00.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Braskem S.A. is 77.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +13.24 while generating a return on equity of 493.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 308.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 102.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Braskem S.A.’s (BAK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Braskem S.A. (BAK)

Looking closely at Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Braskem S.A.’s (BAK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.81. However, in the short run, Braskem S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.07. Second resistance stands at $8.29. The third major resistance level sits at $8.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.23.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.14 billion has total of 451,669K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,572 M in contrast with the sum of 2,591 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,847 M and last quarter income was -210,570 K.