Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

BSY (Bentley Systems Incorporated) dropped -3.53 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Company News

March 06, 2023, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) trading session started at the price of $42.785, that was -3.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.785 and dropped to $40.803 before settling in for the closing price of $42.48. A 52-week range for BSY has been $26.32 – $45.70.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 84.80%. With a float of $207.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.69, operating margin of +20.05, and the pretax margin is +18.04.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bentley Systems Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Bentley Systems Incorporated is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 4,112,496. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 100,283 shares at a rate of $41.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,961,948 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 5,712 for $41.00, making the entire transaction worth $234,192. This insider now owns 703,820 shares in total.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.90 while generating a return on equity of 35.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.50% during the next five years compared to 19.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Looking closely at Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) raw stochastic average was set at 85.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.55. However, in the short run, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.24. Second resistance stands at $43.50. The third major resistance level sits at $44.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.28.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Key Stats

There are 278,831K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.69 billion. As of now, sales total 965,050 K while income totals 93,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 268,330 K while its last quarter net income were 36,990 K.

