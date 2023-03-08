BTBT (Bit Digital Inc.) dropped -5.69 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.24, plunging -5.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Within the past 52 weeks, BTBT’s price has moved between $0.53 and $4.20.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 91.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.40%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.33 million.

The firm has a total of 12 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +13.60, and the pretax margin is +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 19.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 51.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1860, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2834. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0400.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 97.59 million based on 82,483K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 96,080 K and income totals 4,860 K. The company made 9,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.