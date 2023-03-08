Can Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) drop of -1.84% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $6.81, up 2.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.20 and dropped to $6.81 before settling in for the closing price of $6.81. Over the past 52 weeks, LPRO has traded in a range of $5.35-$20.72.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -54.30%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 182 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.05, operating margin of +54.35, and the pretax margin is +52.08.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Open Lending Corporation is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +37.09 while generating a return on equity of 35.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.28% during the next five years compared to 252.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 18.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

The latest stats from [Open Lending Corporation, LPRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was inferior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 32.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.38. The third major resistance level sits at $7.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.60. The third support level lies at $6.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 854.64 million has total of 126,300K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 179,590 K in contrast with the sum of 66,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 26,820 K and last quarter income was -4,190 K.