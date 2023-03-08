Search
Can Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.'s (STBX) hike of 15.51% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On March 07, 2023, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) opened at $3.37, higher 1.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.34 before settling in for the closing price of $3.45. Price fluctuations for STBX have ranged from $1.37 to $46.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 176.20% at the time writing. With a float of $16.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.11, operating margin of +67.58, and the pretax margin is +67.59.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is 71.85%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +45.72 while generating a return on equity of 308.38.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 176.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

The latest stats from [Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., STBX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was inferior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s (STBX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.94. The third major resistance level sits at $4.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.12. The third support level lies at $2.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Key Stats

There are currently 54,375K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 148.75 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,194 K according to its annual income of 3,602 K.

