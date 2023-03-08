Can Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR) drop of -2.10% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On March 07, 2023, Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) opened at $34.74, lower -2.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.97 and dropped to $34.00 before settling in for the closing price of $34.86. Price fluctuations for UNVR have ranged from $21.49 to $35.61 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.20% at the time writing. With a float of $156.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.50 million.

In an organization with 9746 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.58, operating margin of +7.25, and the pretax margin is +6.59.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Univar Solutions Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 875,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 134,933 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director sold 6,970 for $32.36, making the entire transaction worth $225,535. This insider now owns 159,933 shares in total.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 22.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.31% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR) raw stochastic average was set at 87.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.69. However, in the short run, Univar Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.66. Second resistance stands at $35.30. The third major resistance level sits at $35.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.36. The third support level lies at $32.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Key Stats

There are currently 158,114K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,475 M according to its annual income of 545,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,593 M and its income totaled 71,600 K.