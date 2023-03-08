Can Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) hike of 1.37% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On March 07, 2023, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) opened at $106.85, lower -1.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.27 and dropped to $105.56 before settling in for the closing price of $106.98. Price fluctuations for WAB have ranged from $78.26 to $107.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 16.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.10% at the time writing. With a float of $174.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.41, operating margin of +12.71, and the pretax margin is +10.21.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 803,110. In this transaction Pres., Freight Components Grp. of this company sold 7,676 shares at a rate of $104.63, taking the stock ownership to the 32,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s President and CEO sold 78,277 for $104.78, making the entire transaction worth $8,201,856. This insider now owns 72,577 shares in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 6.24.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.50% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) raw stochastic average was set at 91.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $106.83 in the near term. At $107.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $108.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.49. The third support level lies at $103.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Key Stats

There are currently 180,352K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,362 M according to its annual income of 633,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,306 M and its income totaled 158,000 K.