cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) is expecting -22.82% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.25, soaring 9.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.28 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Within the past 52 weeks, YCBD’s price has moved between $0.20 and $1.30.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 51.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -162.50%. With a float of $40.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.36 million.

The firm has a total of 90 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.91, operating margin of -48.90, and the pretax margin is -197.96.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of cbdMD Inc. is 29.26%, while institutional ownership is 13.50%.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -197.96 while generating a return on equity of -104.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -162.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Trading Performance Indicators

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [cbdMD Inc., YCBD], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, cbdMD Inc.’s (YCBD) raw stochastic average was set at 19.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2775, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3583. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2789. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3079. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3312. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2266, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1743.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.62 million based on 65,430K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 35,400 K and income totals -70,080 K. The company made 6,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.