Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) 20 Days SMA touches -6.11%: The odds favor the bear

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $6.30, up 1.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.47 and dropped to $6.26 before settling in for the closing price of $6.37. Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has traded in a range of $6.34-$10.39.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.30%. With a float of $2.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.02 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12126 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.74, operating margin of +12.29, and the pretax margin is +24.26.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +15.01 while generating a return on equity of 8.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29 and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.52 million, its volume of 2.34 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.53 in the near term. At $6.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.11.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.81 billion has total of 1,568,931K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,970 M in contrast with the sum of 1,046 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,533 M and last quarter income was -20 K.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

